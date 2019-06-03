haiku + images
You can stop looking:
the world’s finest skylight has
finally been found.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
photographed 5.26.2018
From the looks of that fireplace, adding a vent might not be a bad idea.
Oh, no. It vents just fine. Right into the room. That’s not a problem,
I hate when people write LOL. But in this case I did I make audible laughing sounds.
