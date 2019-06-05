haiku + images
Three towels hanging
in the bathroom, looking like
they should be photo.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
photographed 5.26.2018
Life imitates art. Art imitates life. Chicken? Egg?
Very artistice …modern art ….perfect.
