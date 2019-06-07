haiku + images
I did not even
like motorcycles that much
before I came here!
Haas Moto Museum
Dallas, Texas
photographed 6.1.2018
Great image.
Thanks – I really enjoyed this motorcycle museum; it was full of cool things to photograph!
I always keep an open mind when going to events I have no interest in, you never know what gems you might find!
Do you thinking trying to avoid impending boredom makes you more creative in your photographic subjects? Because I think that’s how it works for me.
(Also – I just came back from visiting your blog. Nice work!)
Thank you.
It’s never been worrying about impending boredom, but an opportunity for me to create an image. I was always able to paint and draw, photography for me is a way to get an instant picture.
Classic motorcycle
A work of
Art.
Expanding interest
A sign of
Life.
Bikes as well as their owners…great stuff, you just cannot go wrong!
