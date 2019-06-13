haiku + images
What do you think? Will
the warning sign ever get
covered by crosses?
El Santuario de Chimayó
Chimayó, New Mexico
photographed 5.27.2018
Seems like
A strange place
To put crosses
Creepy
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,810 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
Seems like
A strange place
To put crosses
Creepy