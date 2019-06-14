haiku + images
Water is constant
62 degrees. This guy?
About to be cold.
Blue Hole
Santa Rosa, New Mexico
photographed 5.25.2018
Either that or he’s walking on water and something smells bad.
good
timing 🙂
Great picture and haiku.
