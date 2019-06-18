haiku + images
Metal on this bike
has style of 1950s
tooled leather – nice work!
Haas Moto Museum
Dallas, Texas
photographed 6.1.2018
Composition on this shot
Has me looking down
A long road — nice work!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,818 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
Composition on this shot
Has me looking down
A long road — nice work!