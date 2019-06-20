haiku + images
At this sacred site,
mementos are everywhere,
bringing some comfort.
El Santuario de Chimayó
Chimayó, New Mexico
photographed 5.27.2018
The photo
Prolongs
The memory
Memories forever.
