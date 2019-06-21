haiku + images
If the music you
like doesn’t come to you, you
have to go to it.
Paul Simon – Homeward Bound Tour
Dallas, Texas
photographed 6.1.2018
Wish I’d seen
Him in Queens
Where he played ball.
Same here. I even went as far as checking ticket prices…
Now that is a dedicated fan. But hey, it’s Paul Simon.
I’m not THAT dedicated, since all I did was look at ticket prices. I didn’t purchase them or anything.
But I did go all the way to Dallas* to see him…
*I flew over. The flight is 50 minutes. See what I mean? VERY dedicated.
That’s actually pretty dedicated.
