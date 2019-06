Fourteen months of shooting and 4000 images later – here we go: the first print for my solo show “Years of Dreaming.” The project documents the final year of the Lubbock Memorial Auditorium and Coliseum, which have been demolished to make way for…something.

The show will open August 2 at the 5 + J Gallery here in Lubbock.

Lubbock, Texas

photographed 6.22.2018