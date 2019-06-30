haiku + images
The news was all bad –
accusations, firings, dry
summers, and some bears.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
photographed 5.26.2018
But it is hope that keeps us going. Hope for a better world. 🙂
Some days hope is all we’ve got…
