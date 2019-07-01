haiku + images
Church’s side yard had
buckets, a short ladder, and
Jack O’Neill’s gravesite.
San José de Gracia Church
Las Trampas, New Mexico
photographed 5.24.2018
Poor Jack.
I actually found some information about him when I first posted this at One Day | One Image last year – http://oldgringosgazette.com/?p=361
And then it turned out that one of my friends’ daughters had gone to school with the guy.
Strange, strange things.
