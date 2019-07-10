haiku + images
We came for the view.
That derelict shack? Just an
added benefit.
Yellowhouse Canyon, Texas
photographed 7.18.2018
Composition. Composition. Composition.
And also: contortion, contortion, contortion.
Keeps the chiropractors busy.
Yes. You’ve gotta stay bendy.
Many people do not realize or appreciate the exercise potential of photography. I do. Especially when I am doing wildlife photography, carrying around the 8 pound beast.
If I have a camera, I can walk LOTS of miles. In fact, I hardly notice how many I’ve traveled – the lure of the next best photo keeps me going.
Same here. It especially applies going up hills and mountains.
