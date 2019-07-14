haiku + images
Sign advertising
tuxedos was a surprise
in this rural town.
Fort Stockton, Texas
photographed 7.14.2018
You never know when you might need a tuxedo.
That is exactly right. You DO never know, so it’s important to be all Boy Scouty and prepared and whatnot. Or, just join AAA…wait that won’t work for tuxedos.
As for me, Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy says that I should always carry a towel.
