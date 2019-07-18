2324

Help me out here: is
barbecue at football games
an actual thing?

Lubbock, Texas
photographed 6.6.2018

7 thoughts on “2324

  3. If not, my whole understanding of Texas would be called into doubt. Either one without the other could be cataclysmic! Anywhere else, you’d still be on solid ground.

    Reply

    • A few years ago, the weather forecast called for 18″ of snow here in Lubbock – five or six days out. As a community, we COMPLETELY FREAKED out – schools were cancelled in advance of the storm, all the grocery stores sold everything, etc. The fateful day arrived, and we didn’t even get 18 flakes of snow. It was hilarious.

      Reply

