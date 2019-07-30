haiku + images
My once-concrete rule
to not photograph people
is on shaky ground.
Art Institute of Chicago
photographed 6.24.2018
When done
To good effect
Is acceptable
I intended for this to be a test shot, as I had a spot picked out and was waiting for her to pass by it. Then her friend showed up and they left, and this was the only shot. The other one – the one I saw in my head – was a LOT better. (My head isn’t reliable, though.)
Altogether, not bad, though.
