haiku + images
Rusted, abandoned
gas pump (the past!) shares space with
the wind-farm future.
Grassland, Texas
photographed 7.28.2018
Love the contrast. I am partial to B&W anyway but the tech/energy contrast is brilliant!
Reblogged this on Every Picture Tells A Story and commented:
The future confronts the past!!
