haiku + images
“Did you bring back corn?” –
frequent question after a
trip to Nebraska.
Exeter, Nebraska
photographed 8.29.2018
Jimmy apparently didn’t crack any. Not here.
In doing my usual research to rely to your post, I discovered that Enimen has a version of this song – https://genius.com/Eminem-jimmy-crack-corn-lyrics
Who knew?
Who knew, indeed. He is so bad.
Here’s a bad boy song:
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,941 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
Jimmy apparently didn’t crack any. Not here.
In doing my usual research to rely to your post, I discovered that Enimen has a version of this song – https://genius.com/Eminem-jimmy-crack-corn-lyrics
Who knew?
Who knew, indeed. He is so bad.
Here’s a bad boy song: