You know that in a guitar store, customers like to pick up a guitar and play it. There is a guitar store in Campbell, California that used to have a sign on the wall that said, “Anyone playing ‘Stairway to Heaven’ will be asked to leave the store.” Reply ↓
You know that in a guitar store, customers like to pick up a guitar and play it. There is a guitar store in Campbell, California that used to have a sign on the wall that said, “Anyone playing ‘Stairway to Heaven’ will be asked to leave the store.”