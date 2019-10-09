2407

Is the literal way
to heaven through that window?
We may never know.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Brenham, Texas
photographed 11.24.2017

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “2407

  1. You know that in a guitar store, customers like to pick up a guitar and play it. There is a guitar store in Campbell, California that used to have a sign on the wall that said, “Anyone playing ‘Stairway to Heaven’ will be asked to leave the store.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: