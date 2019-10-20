haiku + images
Are there very large
spiders in Nova Scotia?
Yes, indeed there are.
Meteghan River, Nova Scotia
photographed 7.25.2015
Note to self: Avoid Nova Scotia
Nice 👍
Ha, ha…indeed.
aye… that’s a whale of a spider…
Boris!!
