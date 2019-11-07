haiku + images
Oh, come on, random
mirror-installer: just line
up with wallpaper!
Chicago, Illinois
photographed 10.30.2018
And tweak the AC outlet while you’re at it.
Right! You know by now that I’m not all that fond of symmetry, but I AM quite fond of order and attention to detail, neither of which are much in evidence here.
This is definitely a matter of attention to detail. In about 1973 one of the members of a Firesign Theatre made a solo album called “The Adventures of Mark Time.” In it, Mark Time leaves the spaceport in 1973 and travels to “nineteen niner-nine.” He finds the spaceport abandoned. It has apparently been deteriorating for years. An aging government tweeny has been left in charge. A tweety is in between an android and a human. The tweeny says, “nobody cares anymore. I don’t care.” Firesign Theatre and its individual members did several albums about the future, all of which were frighteningly (but hilariously) prescient.
