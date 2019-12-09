haiku + images
Sad little still life,
all lipstick prints and coffee
and those crumpled dreams.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
photographed 7.4.2016
Still life
Of life
Very still
Nice verse – thanks!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 3,030 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
Still life
Of life
Very still
Nice verse – thanks!