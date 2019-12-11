haiku + images
Right here is where I
started to fight back from a
long, hard shooting slump.
Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, California
photographed 2.19.2017
Reblogged this on Art, Photography and Poetry.
Hi. Thanks for sharing such a great image. Love the way the composition is held within the frame and back lit with the rays of light through the clods. have reblogged. Here is the link https://goffjamesart.wordpress.com/2019/12/11/2470/ . Have a wonderful day. Goff
I’m certainly glad you did.
