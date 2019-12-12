2471

The record-setting storm
created these snowy trees
just down from my house.

Lubbock, Texas
photographed 12.8.2018

4 thoughts on “2471

    • I never thought it being a fractal – thanks for bringing that to my attention! If I were the kind of person to send out holiday cards, this would be my choice for the image. (I have a holiday-card client who likes to select dark [in theme and in color range] images, and I thought he might like this one. But he chose something else…)

