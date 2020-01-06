haiku + images
And all the time, I
thought about who would have left
a mop on the steps.
Valentine, Texas
photographed 12.22.2018
Some mopster on the lam.
Longing 👌
such poetry here! I adore the story that a mind can unfold by just a glimpse of this scene. Such a great capture!
