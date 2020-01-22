haiku + images
French Quarter tourists
breathed. The night exhaled in the
already damp air.
New Orleans, Louisiana
photographed 1.16.2019
Reblogged this on Art, Photography and Poetry.
Hi, Melinda. Thanks for sharing such a great image. Love it. have re-blogged. Happy Day.
