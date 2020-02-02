2523

Once ubiquitous,
now almost completely gone –
goodbye, then, pay phones.

Chimayó, New Mexico
photographed 3.17.2019

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “2523

  2. Like our red phone boxes here in UK, slowly disappearing, they were in every town, village and sometimes in remote and unexpected places.
    I suppose it is to be expected with mobile/cell phone proliferation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: