haiku + images
Once ubiquitous,
now almost completely gone –
goodbye, then, pay phones.
Chimayó, New Mexico
photographed 3.17.2019
Surpassed by folk continuing to look down upon their phones, same all over the globe.
Like our red phone boxes here in UK, slowly disappearing, they were in every town, village and sometimes in remote and unexpected places.
I suppose it is to be expected with mobile/cell phone proliferation.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 3,114 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
Surpassed by folk continuing to look down upon their phones, same all over the globe.
Like our red phone boxes here in UK, slowly disappearing, they were in every town, village and sometimes in remote and unexpected places.
I suppose it is to be expected with mobile/cell phone proliferation.