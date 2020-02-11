haiku + images
nubby skeletons
of long-gone neon tubes speak
of those brighter days
the Tenderloin
San Francisco, California
photographed 4.16.2019
Nice!
Thanks, Lucy!
The richest country in the world.
I am thinking a need to put together a project called The Richest Country in the World….
I think you already have, and it is ongoing.
I love ancient neon signs, and this is a classic!
Tom Waits slept here…
