haiku + images
Abandoned hotel:
guests have vanished, leaving just
junk and pastel walls.
Yeso, New Mexico
photographed 3.14.2019
But the concierge evidently has tires! AAA would surely tack on an extra diamond.
And there’s also that lamp shade, which is something like a half a diamond. probably.
Love the lingering (albeit cracked) colors on the walls and ceiling.
The colors were the best. I tried this photo in b&w and it was really boring.
What does zozo mean? Is that like a demon name? Beautiful photography!
I’m so stupid!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣2020😳😂🤣Not xoxo, bozo! Oops!
Spell check darn you! 2020, not zozo… final words, I promise. 😂❤👉
So real I can smell it.
