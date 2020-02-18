haiku + images
Sometimes at the art
museum, the art isn’t
where you expected.
Georgia O’Keeffe Museum
Santa Fe, New Mexico
photographed 3.15.2019
Woow, awesome photograph and touching poem.
Thank you, Valentina.
I love this! And I suspect O’Keefe would have appreciated the sentiment in the verse too.
Thanks, Shaun. I hope she would have appreciatd it!
Wonderful photo
Thanks. I want to think the placement of the window and trees was mindful, so that museum-goers could see exactly what I saw.
Good eye 👁
If Georgia had seen this, she would’ve painted it. But Mel saw it, and photographed it.
Oh, that Mel. Always photographing stuff…
Oh her. Always painting stuff.
