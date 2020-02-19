haiku + images
Coffee is the most
important meal of the day
(the office version).
Levelland, Texas
photographed 2.7.2019
This poem speaks the truth. Coffee is a sacrament. All hail coffee.
Coffee = the reason to get up in the morning.
Great environment for a drink a coffee here.
It is a very popular office location the first thing in the morning!
Depends upon the source of the coffee. It could be the worst.
Actually, this particular coffee is the reason I make my own coffee in my office – this stuff is somehow weak and burnt at the same time.
In other words, typical office coffee.
Yep.
