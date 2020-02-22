haiku + images
We were THIS CLOSE to
knowing where peace begins; now
we’ll never find out.
San Francisco, California
photographed 4.15.2019
I’m interested to know how YOU would complete the sentence. 😁
I am not sure how I would finish it, but over on Facebook my friend Ali used predictive text and came up with “peace begins in the gorilla biscuits.” This raises several questions, primarily why Ali’s phone would suggest “gorilla biscuits” in the first place. And then, as Ali asks (as a way to distract me from the first question), “Do any of us even really WANT peace if it requires intimate understanding of gorilla biscuits?!”
Clearly, peace begins in the window sash.
Sure?
No.
