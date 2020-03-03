haiku + images
I usually don’t
appear in my own photos:
this is rare event.
Puerto de Luna, New Mexico
photographed 3.25.2018
I noticed you didn’t smile.
I can’t frame the shot, focus, and smile all at the same time. I lack coordination….
I understand completely. I have a similar situation, which is why I so frequently fall on my face.
I recognize you now.
Yes, I thought you might.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 3,157 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
I noticed you didn’t smile.
I can’t frame the shot, focus, and smile all at the same time. I lack coordination….
I understand completely. I have a similar situation, which is why I so frequently fall on my face.
I recognize you now.
Yes, I thought you might.