haiku + images
It was another
sunshiny autumn morning
in Minnesota.
Two Harbors, Minnesota
photographed 9.24.2019
The table shows the wear of many years of quiet times in Lake Woebegone.
I was very fond of the table’s visual biography. My own kitchen table is stained and scarred and scratched in a way that I find very appealing.
It’s evidence that life has been actively lived. That’s always a good thing.
I once had a conversation with a man who told me that his kitchen table carried an “engraving” of his kid’s early, heavy-handed attempts to write his name; that story is one of my favorites. I find it comforting, somehow.
Case in point.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 3,172 other followers
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
The table shows the wear of many years of quiet times in Lake Woebegone.
I was very fond of the table’s visual biography. My own kitchen table is stained and scarred and scratched in a way that I find very appealing.
It’s evidence that life has been actively lived. That’s always a good thing.
I once had a conversation with a man who told me that his kitchen table carried an “engraving” of his kid’s early, heavy-handed attempts to write his name; that story is one of my favorites. I find it comforting, somehow.
Case in point.