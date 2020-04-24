haiku + images
Well, these things sure do
add a lot, don’t they? Question
is – a lot of what?
Brownfield, Texas
photographed 2.3.2019
Wind chimes?
Maybe, but they’re wood so they’d be sort of thunky instead of chimey.
Wind thunks 😂
Just beautiful!
I love this composition! And these forms (i think it’s wood), fits very well in the shot..
😀
Local color, for sure. Except it’s in black-and-white. On my iPad I’m seeing the lead shot of a cat in the rafters. Did you mean that?
The rafter-cat will be posting on the 27th. I don’t know why you’re seeing it today. That is very strange but sounds like some sort of cat-based shenanigans.
Those cats…
I know! Cats! It’s always something with them, isn’t it?
Inscrutable.
A very cute kitty … great shots btw
