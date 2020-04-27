haiku + images
Oh! That explains why
I felt like I was being
watched! Cat startled me.
Brownfield, Texas
photographed 2.3.2019
Haha.
It made me jump when I saw that cat! She didn’t appear to be startled in the least.
Haha cats care less about all this, I believe. 🙂
Cat-ches you off guard.
Yep.
Love it!
Thanks! That cat was really pretty, and hard to believe she was a stray. Yet, there she was hanging out in an abandoned building…
