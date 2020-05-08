haiku + images
Thank you, helpful sign,
but I think we can tell that
there’s been a clearance.
Sears, toward the end
Lubbock, Texas
photographed 12.26.2018
I’ve been looking for a new T-square!
Before I saw the comments, I was going to say that perhaps the Patient Spouse could use a huge T-square. But, AutoCAD.
AutoCAD is a poor tool in a REVIT world. I’ve relied on hand sketches to get me to the finish line 🙂
When I was in advertising for years, we always did our comprehensive layouts as marker sketches. We discovered when we did them on the computer the clients got caught up in all the trees and missed the forest. Because it was done on a computer, they expected it to be perfect. Comprehensive layouts are never perfect. They’re just supposed to show the general idea.
But (you can be honest here) did you sometimes NEED for the clients to miss the forest?
I’m proud to say we usually didn’t. The only exceptions were when the clients product or service were not very good and utterly indistinguishable from the competition. At that time we had to be, as an associate said, specifically vague. There was also sometimes a certain amount of bovine waste involved. But I will say this: sometimes, in order to give the client something to criticize, we would include a sacrificial layout for the client to kill. Problem is, they too often chose the sacrificial layout as the one they liked. No accounting for taste. We stopped that practice.
True. I started as a drafter, the old timey way, by hand. And then learned AutoCAD, which was both a pain in the ass and a revolutionary way for small architectural firms to work, as it allow them to produce plans without having to use a roomful of drafters. Since then, as you note, REVIT has taken over. I’ve never worked with it; my son teaches REVIT modeling at the architecture school at Texas Tech, and he’s a wizard with it. He just completed a rendering of a concept design that you’d swear was a photograph of an actual building.
But hand sketches, though.
I can remember back in architecture school using long t-squares to build perspective drawings when the vanishing points were waaaay out there.
He does have an old-school drafting table at his office, but I think its main use is for….collecting dust? Because AutoCAD, and now Revit.
