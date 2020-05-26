I’m seeing some reruns here. Not really complaining, mind you, as this image is, and continues to be excellent. Reply ↓
I’m seeing some reruns here. Not really complaining, mind you, as this image is, and continues to be excellent.
Yes. Yes, you are. The images on the poetry blog generally start out on the other blog, and lag about a year behind. So if you’re noticing reruns (1) that means you’ve stuck it out for more than a year and (2) no matter how hard you’ve (probably) tried, you can’t forgot some of this stuff!
You’re a riot.
Amazing capture, well worth the hazardous driving!
A state trooper pulled over, asking me if I was having any trouble. I don’t think he was referring to photo-composition problems….
Amazing photo…a train? Windmill blades?