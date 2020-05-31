haiku + images
Just take that path – the
one right there in front of you –
to the end of the world.
above Muir Beach, California
photographed 4.16.2019
I want to be there. Right now. But the parking lots are all closed.
So do I , how to get back is my worry…ha, ha!!
