2643

Luck and seeing: there
was an unintentional
picture frame right there.

Yeso, New Mexico
photographed 3.14.2019

4 thoughts on “2643

  1. I love everything about this pictures especially the feelings of it and black and white that much more. Thank you for sharing this! So many times over, thank you.

