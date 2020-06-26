haiku + images
That pair of glassless
windows are picture frames for
hot, dry prairie.
Taiban, New Mexico
photographed 3.14.2019
They look to be. Awesome imagery.
I liked all of your posts but this has to be my most fav post of yours so far! 💝🙈
