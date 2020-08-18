haiku + images
In honor of how
good sunlight feels, here’s picture
of window shadow.
Clovis, New Mexico
photographed 5.24.2019
Your keenness of observation never cease to amaze me.
This sign caught my eye because of the way it was stuck inside that tree. And because “look around back” is one of my photography rules, I thought a quick glance at the back of the sign wouldn’t hurt…and here we are.
