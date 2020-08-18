2721

In honor of how
good sunlight feels, here’s picture
of window shadow.

Clovis, New Mexico
photographed 5.24.2019

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “2721

    • This sign caught my eye because of the way it was stuck inside that tree. And because “look around back” is one of my photography rules, I thought a quick glance at the back of the sign wouldn’t hurt…and here we are.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: