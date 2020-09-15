haiku + images
Since the big fire, it’s
very hard to look back at
shots of Notre Dame.
Paris
photographed 6.10.2017
Like the photos and movies with the Twin Towers!
I’m having a hard time looking at photos of California at the moment. Hell, I’m in California and I’m having a hard time looking directly at it. Of course, with all the smoke, I can’t see much.
