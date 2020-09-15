2749

Since the big fire, it’s
very hard to look back at
shots of Notre Dame.

Paris
photographed 6.10.2017

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “2749

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: