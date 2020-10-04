haiku + images
This thing was right there,
in the baking-hot sun, like
it knew I’d see it…
Plainview, Texas
photographed 8.10.2019
Beautiful posts. 🙏
Thank you so much.
Isn’t that Doc Oc from Spiderman?
