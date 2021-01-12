2868

Definitely a
story here – Chris RIP
seems a sad ending.

Lubbock, Texas
photographed 11.16.2019

One thought on “2868

  1. Well… I don’t know. A certain kind of person (or corpse) might appreciate having an entire bar as a headstone. I can imagine Chris propped up on a bar stool next to the cigarette machine… It seems to be an industrial area, so “Boss’ Office Bar” does have a certain ring to it, but being stuck there for eternity….

