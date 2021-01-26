haiku + images
This stone Madonna
gazes toward the sea, which
is five miles away.
Vattman, Texas
photographed 11.23.2019
Came back for anorher look; an ethereal image that is quite compelling.
I’m glad you came back to look at it again. I am proud of this shot.
Special photo of a special and unexpected scene, well exposed and processed also. We need all the help we can get.
Thank you, Paula, for your kind comments. And we DO need all the help, don’t we?
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 3,562 other followers
Email Address:
Follow
Blog at WordPress.com.
Came back for anorher look; an ethereal image that is quite compelling.
I’m glad you came back to look at it again. I am proud of this shot.
Special photo of a special and unexpected scene, well exposed and processed also. We need all the help we can get.
Thank you, Paula, for your kind comments. And we DO need all the help, don’t we?