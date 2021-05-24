haiku + images
(This the the 3,000th haiku I’ve posted, which is sort of an accomplishment for something that started as a 365 day commitment…)
three thousand haiku,
as of today: fifty one
thousand syllables
Pontotoc, Texas
photographed 2.16.2020
