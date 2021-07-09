not a haiku

Almost all of who I am as a writer and a photographer I owe to my friend Laurie Jameson. She was the first person to encourage me to try writing poetry, and she was kind enough to offer me writing guidance along the way. And while I am definitely more of a photographer than I am a poet, I can state without hesitation that without that early encouragement from Laurie I would never had had the courage to walk down this creative path in either direction.

Laurie was the inspiration for this blog, too: in 2012, she set herself the task of writing a comment on my photography blog every day and further, the comment was a haiku. After several months of that, I decided to promote her verse from the comment section to the top of the post and started this blog, using her haiku and my images.

She held to her task, and the first 365 verses posted here were hers. I (with great trepidation) took over from her, starting with verse 366. And here we are.

Laurie and wrote letters to each other, long ones written by hand. Lately, I had been writing with fountain pens and it was so fun to write with them that my letters got to be very long. Our letters were newsy and chatty, mostly just two long-time friends finding a way to stay in touch.

This morning, I was going to go to my favorite fountain pen website and buy some new paper – I was nearly out of what I’d been using – because it was about time to get a letter from her.

The mail came before I did my shopping. There was a letter, but it was from Laurie’s husband, telling me that she died on July 6. He also returned my most recent letter to her. It was unopened.

I’m unmoored right now.

But I want to say this: I am absolutely positive that I would not be the person that I am today without all those years of Laurie’s steadfast friendship and her kind support. This blog very literally would not be here without her, and my other ones probably wouldn’t be here either.

I will never forget Laurie, the friendship we shared, or the influence she had over my work.

Thank you for reading this: it is a lot more than the 17 syllables you expected.

Here’s Laurie’s very first haiku comment and the photo that accompanied it:

Nature’s adornment

cannot ever be copied

by human talent