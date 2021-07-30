haiku + images
An unwanted piece
of furniture, upside down
and unoccupied.
Roby, Texas
photographed 5.22.2020
Such a beautiful
Description of seated
Incongruity
😜
BRAVO!👏👏👏
I was just through this town again a couple of weeks ago – the sofa’s gone! I wonder where it went?
