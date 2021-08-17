haiku + images
My continual
fascination with things left
behind: fly swatter.
Aspermont, Texas
photographed 5.23.3030
I feel that same fascination, great pic!
Thank you.
It’s weird, right, to see the things that got left? I think about the things I see (and the people I don’t see) every time I shoot a scene like this.
It is!I think about those things too
