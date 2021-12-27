Each road we did not
turn down felt like a million
opportunities.
Fallon, Washington
photographed 9.3.2020
Never have I read a poem that so perfectly describes that feeling, that way how we never know what paths lie ahead from our choices. Beautifully said and very true.
Great poem. Well penned piece.😊